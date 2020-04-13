Managed Services Provider (MSP) Market Forecast 2020: Coronavirus Impact

The managed services provider (MSP) market will likely decline 17 percent in Q2 2020, before rebounding in the second half of 2020, ISG Index research finds.

The managed services market will likely decline 17 percent in Q2 2020, before rebounding in the second half of 2020, according to the ISG Index research report.

The forecast covers such areas as IT and business process outsourcing (ITO/BPO), infrastructure, ADM (application development and maintenance) and network services.

Additional Q2 2020 trends, the forecast says, will likely include:

SaaS providers may feel hit as customers reduce costs & user licenses amid furloughs

IaaS providers may get boost as firms move more workloads to public cloud

And for the second half of 2020, ISG predicts:

A managed services market rebound;

SaaS spending likely to shift to cybersecurity, cloud migration, and collaborative tools.

Much of the report focuses on enterprise-class, global MSPs — including. names like Accenture, Capgemini, DXC Technology and NTT Data.

Meanwhile, the SMB managed services market also faces question marks. Roughly one-third of channel partners have two months or less in cash reserves, but 57 percent of partners believe they will meet or beat their original 2020 revenue plan, recent research from The 2112 Group reveals.

