Managed Print Services: Velocity Print Acquires The Bajan Group

Print services provider Velocity Print has acquired The Bajan Group for an undisclosed amount.

Print services provider Velocity Print has acquired The Bajan Group for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 1,040 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Velocity Print Acquires The Bajan Group

Velocity Print, founded in 1986, is based in Scotia, New York. The company has 51 employees listed on LinkedIn. Velocity’s areas of expertise include Cross-Media Marketing, FSC Chain Of Custody Certified, e-Solutions, inventory management, digital & offset printing, bindery, warehousing, fulfillment, distribution, promotional products, mailing services, Marketing solutions, on-demand storefronts, signage, Kit Assembly, Imagesetting, General Trade Binding, Computer-To-Plate, Aqueous Coating, and Variable Data Digital Printing.

The Bajan Group, founded in 1990, is based in Schenectady, New York. The Bajan Group’s areas of expertise include printing, promotional products, wearables, and digital assets.

The combined company will operate under Velocity Print and employ Bajan Group team members.

Velocity Print Acquires The Bajan Group: New Opportunities

Dave Benny, president, Velocity Print, commented:

“We are excited to welcome The Bajan Group employees and clients into Velocity. This merger will open opportunities for Velocity to expand our client base and offer additional products and services to Bajan’s clients. The synergy between the companies is fantastic, and the transition seamless.”

Managed Print Services M&A

Meanwhile, merger and acquisition activity within the managed print services (MPS) sector continues. Office equipment dealers, multi-function printer (MFP) partners, copier resellers, and MPS partners remain busy buying one another.

ChannelE2E maintains an updated list of deals within the space that you can see here.