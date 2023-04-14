Managed Print Services M&A: AD Solutions Acquires Core Imaging US

Managed print services provider and Sharp partner AD Solutions has acquired Core Imaging US, an office equipment dealership.

Managed print services provider and Sharp partner AD Solutions has acquired Core Imaging US, an office equipment dealership and Managed IT Services provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 103 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

AD Solutions Acquires Core Imaging US

AD Solutions, founded in 2007, is based in Orlando, Florida. The company has 49 employees listed on LinkedIn. Ad Solutions’ areas of expertise include Sharp Authorized Copier Dealer, Cisco certified for Network Support, Sharp MFP lease and services, Wide Format, Dell authorized for PC sales, Citrix Systems, Copier Sales, Copier Services, Software Solutions, Managed Network Services, Managed VOIP Services, and Managed Print Services.

Core Imaging USA, founded in 2014, is based in Longwood, Florida. The company’s areas of expertise include Managed IT Services, VOIP Solutions, and document management services, including Konica Minolta copiers.

The acquisition will expand AD Solutions’ delivery of print, document, software, network, display, IT solutions, and more to the greater Tampa area, the company said.

Core Imaging customers will gain access to a broader range of technology solutions, including SHARP copiers and printers, Dynabook laptops, Sharp Aquos Boards, interactive displays, and NEC video walls, according to the company.

AD Solutions’ Expansion

This is the second acquisition for AD Solutions in two years and is part of the company’s growth strategy. AD Solutions has two Orlando offices and offices in Deland and Jacksonville. AD Solutions clients can experience and test the newest office technology solutions by visiting one of its showrooms in Orlando, Jacksonville, Melbourne, and as a result of this acquisition, Tampa.

