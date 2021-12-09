PE-Backed MajorKey Technologies Acquires Valence Group Inc

MajorKey Technologies, backed by private equity firm The Acacia Group, has acquired Valence Group Inc for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2017 in Seattle, Washington, Valence offers consulting, user-centered design and engineering solutions. The deal bolsters MajorKey’s strategic consulting abilities and augments its technical expertise across the tech stack, including artificial intelligence/machine learning, data integration and user-centered design, according to the company.

Valence’s 90 consultants and engineers will join MajorKey’s team, bringing the company’s employee headcount to over 650 people.

MajorKey Acquires Valence: “Our People Are Our Superpower”

Rami Cassis, CEO of MajorKey Technologies, commented:

“Growing our long-term value to clients is at the heart of our strategy at MajorKey. That means helping them shape their digital strategies and deploy the right combination of technologies that liberate people to do their best work. The Valence team accelerates that strategy, given its strengths in consulting, user experience and emerging technologies, which complement MajorKey’s capabilities in Enterprise Service Management, information security, DevSecOps, custom app development and managed services. Together with our global delivery capability, we’re well-positioned to help clients plan effectively for the future and achieve new value from their technology investments. We are thrilled to welcome Valence to the MajorKey team.”

Jim Darrin, CEO, Valence, added:

“Like many fast-growing companies, our biggest challenge is how to scale and meet intense client demand. Joining MajorKey answers that challenge, bolstered by its outstanding sales team and client base, as well as its ability to field blended teams of exceptional on- and near-shore technical talent—all of which will benefit our clients. The MajorKey and Acacia teams stood out because of our shared values and commitment to creating new opportunities for our people. We each believe that our people are our superpower. Once we connected over this shared philosophy, joining MajorKey was a no-brainer for us. We’re excited by the potential of what we can achieve together.”

Craig Dawson, partner, Acacia Group, said:

“MajorKey and Valence are a fantastic fit. They are businesses built on people-centric cultures where values really matter. They have expert teams working with skill and dexterity to advance their clients’ digital transformation. Together they create a one-stop-shop for clients looking to combine foresight, creativity and pragmatism in how they use technology as an enabler for building better customer experiences and stronger businesses. We are really ambitious for the future of MajorKey. With the Valence team coming on board, the company continues to go from strength-to-strength.”

About MajorKey Technologies

Originally known as Highmetric, the company rebranded as MajorKey Technologies in May 2021 following the acquisition of the company’s ServiceNow division. MajorKey is backed by The Acacia Group, a team of specialist technology investors who acquired the company in May 2019.

Cascadia Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Valence.