Mailprotector Hires Datto Veteran Matt Scully as Channel Chief

Email security provider Mailprotector has hired Datto veteran Matt Scully as channel chief. The new hire surfaces three months after Mailprotector raised $5 million to accelerate the company’s MSP partner engagements worldwide.

In an interview with ChannelE2E, Scully said he considered two key questions during the Mailprotector interview process:

“I asked myself: Is there a need for Mailprotector in a post-COVID-19 world? And I also asked myself if the company can generate healthy monthly recurring revenues for MSPs. In both cases, the answers were absolutely yes.”

Scully says he was also impressed with Mailprotector’s c-suite team — including CEO David Setzer and CTO Ben Hathaway. The company’s technology vision “blew me away,” Scully says. “I knew this was the right move for me. Mailprotector’s MSP-first commitment is a huge part of my fabric.”

Indeed, Scully since 2015 had been driving MSP-centric engagements at Datto, which promotes data protection, business automation and IT management solutions to IT service providers in the SMB sector.

Mailprotector’s MSP Focus

Mailprotector, meanwhile, develops email security and encryption solutions that MSPs manage on behalf of end-customers.

Scully, who started at Mailprotector earlier this week, assumes the channel chief role formerly filled by Ted Roller of GetChanneled — which offers virtual channel chief services to technology companies.

Over the past five years or so, Roller has worked closely with Setzer to formalize and accelerate Mailprotector’s MSP partner strategy. Now, Scully will take that strategy to the next level, Setzer says.

In an interview with ChannelE2E, Setzer praised Roller for putting the right pieces in place — in the right order — to launch the formal partner program. Setzer, shifting the conversation to Scully, then said the Datto veteran was the best candidate — among many great candidates — for the new, full-time channel chief position at Mailprotector. In short, Scully is someone “who knows what it takes for partners to win,” Setzer says.

Mailprotector’s Long-term MSP Partner Plan

Mailprotector’s overall business plan has been in place for several years. Setzer has been deliberate in his execution of that plan — even before new venture funding arrived in March 2020. Partners should expect the company to maintain that consistent, deliberate approach to R&D and MSP engagements — though Mailprotector now has more resources in place to execute and accelerate on the plan, Setzer says.

Mailprotector’s overall portfolio of solutions includes a patented email encryption application, inbound and outbound email filtering, email archiving, and commercial-grade hosted email solutions.