Mailprotector Earns Email Security Patent, Hires CFO

Mailprotector, which promotes email security solutions that MSPs manage on behalf of customers, has reached two new milestones on the technology and business fronts.

Indeed, the company’s Bracket technology has earned a patent for its unique encryption, storage and transmission methodologies. Moreover, Mailprotector has hired David Kelley as chief financial officer. Those two milestones come after Mailprotector raised $5 million earlier this year.

Bracket is a nifty, simplified approach to email encryption. With Bracket, users simply wrap the subject line in brackets and hit send. The resulting email is encrypted to protect the digital correspondence.

No doubt, thousands of MSPs are seeking to more fully lock down customer email systems. But many of the encryption technologies in the market require complicated rollouts for MSPs, or multiple activation steps for email senders and receivers. Bracket’s design overcomes those types of headaches. Indeed, the software’s design leverages:

AES256 standards & geographically distributed key.

A secure, expiring link eliminates the risk of lost passwords.

Encrypted email can be sent from any email app on any device.

MX-free for Office 365. No need to change records so they route through filtering services, the company says.

Mailprotector’s goal is to transform Bracket into a verb, according to Channel Chief Matt Scully. Similar to how “Google” is now considered a verb for web searches, Bracket will become a verb that MSPs and their customers use to describe sending a secure email.

Mailprotector Names CFO

On the executive front, Mailprotector has hired SIB Fixed Cost Reduction veteran David Kelley as CFO, the company confirmed this morning.

In a prepared statement about the hire, CEO David Setzer said:

“As we prepare for our next phase of growth, it was important for us to find an experienced CFO who not only has deep tech industry expertise but someone who understands our vision in cybersecurity through products such as our recently patented Bracket, as well as our commitment to channel partners. David brings all those intangibles and more with his impressive leadership experience driving strategic business transformation.”

Added Kelley:

“I am looking forward to helping take a company with such an outstanding product portfolio to the next level. Cybersecurity and data encryption are more important than ever, and I will be excited to see this business that operates in such a fantastic market achieve its full potential. Mailprotector could grow significantly over the next two years and increase market share, and I plan to help drive performance across the organization to achieve the financial objectives set forth by David and our investors.”

Unlike many venture-backed technology companies, Mailprotector does not have a “grow at all costs” strategy. Instead, Setzer has carefully plotted the company’s long-term path forward. The strategy has always leaned heavily on R&D (research and development), MSP-centric sales, and responsible growth atop firm financial footing.