Mailprotector, Datto Veteran Matt Scully Joins Redstor as Channel Chief

Matt Scully, a Mailprotector and Datto veteran who has worked closely with MSPs in the SMB market, has joined cloud data management software company Redstor as channel chief.

Redstor’s software platform protects data residing in SaaS applications including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Xero, SalesForce and Kubernetes (AKS). Customers select the cloud storage destination of their choice while maintaining data sovereignty, Redstor indicates.

Scully now reunites with Redstor Chief Revenue Officer Mike Hanauer, a veteran of Barracuda, Skout and Datto.

Why Matt Scully Joined Redstor

Scully confirmed his move to Redstor in an email to ChannelE2E, stating:

“To put it bluntly, I am joining Redstor because it is the next evolution in Disaster Recovery. In today’s environment, MSPs can’t rely on a supply chain to deliver hardware when their clients’ need it in real time, the Redstor solution bypasses the supply chain and gets your clients IT infrastructure up and running in minutes…” “I have spent the greater part of the past seven years meeting with MSPs and I feel I have a pulse in what they are looking for in a solution provider: It is Technology, ability to make a healthy MRR and a strong Partner Program that offers support and tools that help MSPs sell strategically, Redstor ticks all those boxes.”

To drive Redstor’s partner program forward, Scully will target MSPs that “truly wish to offer their clients/customers the strongest and most complete data protection solution. Redstor offers the MSP community a smarter, safer and simplest Data Protection solution in the Channel community. My goal is to get the solution into as many hands as possible, sit back and let the solution sell itself.”

Redstor Customer Footprint, Executive Team

Redstor, backed by investment firm Bregal Milestone, has grown to support more than 40,000 customers worldwide as of January 2022. Led by CEO Paul Evans, the Redstor team includes veterans from DXC Technology, Rackspace, Vodafone, Barracuda, Datto and Autotask.

Redstor certainly targets a growth market, though competition with direct-to-cloud and SaaS application backup platforms continues to intensify. Indeed, the global cloud backup market generate a 20.41% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 through 2027, according to IMARC Group.