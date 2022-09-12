MSP M&A: Magna5 Acquires Philadelphia Managed Services Provider Interphase Systems

Managed services provider Magna5, which is backed by Newspring Holdings, has acquired Interphase Systems for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 811 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Magna5, founded in 2017, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company has 154 employees listed on LinkedIn. Magna5’s areas of expertise include cloud, security, managed services, cloud services, cybersecurity, data backup, disaster recovery, network monitoring, monitoring and management, SD-WAN, managed detection and response, help desk, vulnerability scans, managed IT services and managed service provider.

Interphase Systems, founded in 1995, is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company has 28 employees listed on LinkedIn. Interphase’s areas of expertise include infrastructure and network architecture, managed services, project management, strategic business consulting, IT security, virtualization, web design and development, IT assessments, cybersecurity training, cloud migration, new office moves, virtual CIO and IT consulting.

Magna5’s Acquistion Growth

This is the fifth managed services acquisition for Magna5. Previous deals included:

May 2022: StableNet, a North Carolina-based managed IT service provider.

StableNet, a North Carolina-based managed IT service provider. March 2022: TCG Network Services (TCG), a Boston, Massachusetts-based managed IT and cybersecurity services provider.

TCG Network Services (TCG), a Boston, Massachusetts-based managed IT and cybersecurity services provider. May 2021: New York-based SpinnerTech.

New York-based SpinnerTech. November 2017: NetServe365, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based managed services provider

In November 2021, Magna5 sold its telco business to International Telecom (ITL) to focus on pure-play MSP activities and managed services acquisitions.

Magna5 Acquires Interphase: Executive Insight

John Biglin, CEO, Interphase Systems, commented on the most recent deal:

“We’re thrilled to join the Magna5 team and look forward to leveraging their sales and marketing expertise to expand our customer base in the Philadelphia region. Our current customers will also benefit from Magna5’s broader set of capabilities and technical resources.”

Bob Farina, CEO, Magna5, added: