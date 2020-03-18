MAG Aerospace acquires AASKI Technology, and gains associated IT services as well as cybersecurity expertise.

MAG Aerospace, which provides specialty aviation services to federal, international, civilian, and commercial customers, has acquired AASKI Technology and associated IT services expertise for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New Jersey, AASKI brings with it advanced engineering capabilities and around 400 employees.

AASKI provides professional services for planning, designing, implementing, securing, and managing highly complex, mission-critical networks and systems, according to its website. Of note for ChannelE2E readers, the firm also offers cybersecurity engineering services, and Enterprise IT services.

Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, MAG has made four acquisitions in the last 20 months, backed by private equity owner New Mountain Capital.

Bharat Parikh, CEO, AASKI, commented:

“When considering all our options, the one that stood out the most is the fastest growing company serving the Department of Defense, MAG Aerospace, and the outstanding support that they provide to the Warfighter. It is an honor to join such an exceptional company.”

Rina Parikh, AASKI President and Founder, added:

“Joining two cultures that create an environment for continued growth and success for all our employees was a discriminating factor in selecting MAG as our partner for the future.”

AASKI is a US federal government prime contractor with a number of high-profile government defense contracts, including part a spot in the Army’s $900 million Technical Services and Field Support contract for unmanned aircraft and related services.

The deal is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2020.