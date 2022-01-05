M&A List: Snowflake Partner Ecosystem Mergers and Acquisitions

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity within the Snowflake partner ecosystem has steadily increased. And for good reason.

Snowflake, a Data Cloud company, is in rapid growth mode — and that means major opportunities for Snowflake partners that assist customers with big data, analytics and cloud services projects. Snowflake’s software enables data storage, processing, and analytic solutions that are “faster, easier to use, and far more flexible than traditional offerings,” the company asserts.

Among the latest factoids to note: Snowflake launched a successful IPO in September 2020. Fast forward to December 2021, and Snowflake said revenue was $334.4 million in Q3 of fiscal 2022, up 110% from Q3 of 2021.

Amid that backdrop, buyers — including private equity firms, technology companies, MSPs and IT consulting businesses — are scouring the market for potential Snowflake partner acquisitions. Below is a list of deals that have already surfaced.

M&A List: Snowflake Partner Buyers and Investors

M&A deals to note include:

5. January 2022: 2nd Watch, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, acquired Aptitive for Snowflake data & analytics expertise.

4. July 2021: Atos acquired Visual BI, a cloud data analytics and business intelligence company that partners with Snowflake, Microsoft and SAP.

3. April 2021: AHEAD acquired Vertical Trail.

2. February 2021: Accenture acquired cloud & digital transformation consultancy Infinity Works, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) & Snowflake data cloud partner.

1. December 2020: NTT Data Services acquired Snowflake & Databricks partner Hashmap for data analytics, artificial intelligence & machine learning expertise.

More: Which Snowflake partner acquisitions did we fail to mention? Email me details (Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com).