M&A List: PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Technology Services, Consulting and Security Acquisitions

PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) remains active in the M&A market, acquiring a range of technology service providers, IT consultants, MSPs and cybersecurity companies.

Here is a regularly updated list of PwC acquisitions and investments, and their areas of focus:

7. April 2022: Acquired Pollen8, a technology consultancy focused on sustainability and green initiatives.

6. March 2022: Acquired minority stake in Cybus GmbH, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software company.

5. January 2022: Acquired SAP supply chain software expert Olivehorse.

4. October 2021: Acquired CyberArk partner WebSecure Technologies for privileged access management (PAM) security technologies in Australia.

3. September 2021: Acquired Avaleris, an MSSP that offers Microsoft identity, security and cloud services.

2. November 2020: Acquired AWS cloud partner EagleDream Technologies.

1. October 2020: Acquired SAP partner Tyconz.

On the exit side, PwC sold its U.S. public sector business to Veritas Capital in 2018.

Global Systems Integrators: Example M&A Deals

PwC’s rivals have also been busy on the M&A front. Indeed, companies such as Accenture, Deloitte, Ernst & Young and KPMG have made multiple IT consulting and cybersecurity acquisitions worldwide.