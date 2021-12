M&A List: NTT Acquisitions Target AWS, SAP, Snowflake, ServiceNow Consultants

Global IT services and consulting giant NTT Data continues to make acquisitions that target cloud, supply chain, application, IT service management (ITSM) and cybersecurity market opportunities.

Here’s a regularly updated list of NTT Data acquisitions and their areas of focus:

7. December 2021: Chainalytics for supply chain consulting and managed analytics services.

6. January 2021: SAP partner and IT consulting company My Supply Chain Group.

5. May 2021: Nexient, a Silicon Valley-based cloud-native software company.

4. December 2020: Snowflake and Databricks partner Hashmap.

3. August 2020: ServiceNow Elite Partner Acorio.

2. December 2019: AWS cloud partner Flux7

1. March 2019: The NTT Security arm acquired WhiteHat Security.

NTT Data, based in Tokyo, Japan, had roughly 140,000 employees as of December 2021.

