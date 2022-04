M&A List: KPMG Technology Consulting, Security, MSP and MSSP Acquisitions

KPMG acquisitions frequently involve Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, Workday & cybersecurity partners. KPMG also buys MSPs & MSSPs. Here's the list.

KPMG remains active in the M&A market, acquiring a range of technology service providers, IT consultants, MSPs and cybersecurity companies.

Here is a regularly updated list of KPMG acquisitions and investments, and their areas of focus:

8. April 2022: Acquired Workday cloud consultant DayOne

7. April 2022: Acquired Fortica, a consulting firm that specializes in Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM).

6. March 2022: Acquired Oracle software partner Rubicon Red.

5. September 2021: Acquired MSO & Oracle Cloud consulting partner Certus APAC for cloud ERP & HCM application expertise.

4. February 2020: Acquired ServiceNow partner Wirefire Creative Inc.

3. April 2018: Acquire Adoxio Business Solutions, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud integrator and gold partner.

2. April 2018: Acquired Egyde, a Canadian cyber risk services & testing solutions firm.

1. January 2018: Acquired Cyberinc‘s identity & access management (IAM) business.