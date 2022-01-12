M&A List: 16 IT Staffing Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in the IT staffing market is strong. Here's a list of technology staffing firm buyers & private equity investors.

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the IT staffing market remains steady to strong. Although IT staffing business valuations are rarely announced, it’s clear that strategic buyers, investors and private equity firms maintain a strong interest in the IT staffing market.

Why’s that? Surely, the talent shortage across cybersecurity, multi-cloud services, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and other fast-growth areas generated strong demand for IT staffing firms. Here’s a sampling of the associated M&A deals that ChannelE2E has covered:

16. January 2022: Motion Recruitment Partners, backed by private equity firm Littlejohn & Co., acquired Matrix Resources, an IT staffing company focused on Agile & DevSecOps consulting, and telecom managed services talent.

15. April 2021: Digital Intelligence Systems (DISYS) acquired Signature Consultants, an IT staffing firm from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

14. April 2021: Staffing provider Kelly Services acquired Softworld, a technology staffing and workforce solutions firm from Waltham, Massachusetts.

13. March 2021: Technology solutions firm Kyyba Inc. acquired Asen, a Chicago-area professional services and staffing firm.

12. February 2021: Consulting Solutions, backed by private equity firm White Wolf Capital, acquired TEK Connexion, a technology staffing firm in Chicago, Illinois and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

11. February 2021: Ettain Group, backed by private equity firm A&M Capital, acquired INT Technologies.

10. September 2020: Futuris acquired Fortek and Soft2001, two New Jersey-based IT staffing firms.

9. July 2020: XDuce Inc, a global software development, system integration, and staffing services provider from Edison, New Jersey, acquired a majority stake in SANS Consulting.

8. February 2020: BG Staffing acquired EdgeRock Technology Partners, an MSP & IT consulting firm for Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, WorkDay & Tableau applications expertise.

7. January 2020: Ampcus Inc acquired iTech Solutions.

6. December 2019: ZRG Partners acquired Miror partners; pushing deeper into executive search, leadership development and talent recruitment for the technology industry.

5. October 2019: Ettain Group, backed by private equity firm A&M Capital, acquired Global Employment Solutions (GES) & Leidos Health.

4. March 2019: Saggezza acquired Omni Resources, a Milwaukee-based IT consulting, talent, and software development firm.

3. May 2018: Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co invested in Motion Recruitment Partners, a global IT staffing and recruitment firm.

2. April 2018: Digital Intelligence Systems (DISYS), a provider talent and IT project solutions, acquired Xtreme Consulting Group, a talent and IT solutions company based in the Pacific Northwest with operations throughout the US, DISYS has confirmed.

1. September 2016: BlueLine Associates (BLA) acquired BlueStaff Inc.‘s (BSI) technology division.