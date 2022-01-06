M&A List: 12 ConvergeOne Acquisitions Targeting IT Consulting Firms, Integrators, MSPs

ConvergeOne, backed by private equity firm CVC Fund, has acquired multiple IT consulting, MSP & technology solutions provider companies.

Based in Eagan, Minnesota, ConvergeOne provides cloud, collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions. The company serves more than 10,400 customers, including 62 percent of the Fortune 100 and 48 percent of the Fortune 500 customers across the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, education and energy industries, the company says.

ConvergeOne has been an active buyer on the M&A front. A partial list of acquisitions includes:

12. January 2022: Integration Partners Corp.

11. December 2021: Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner Prime TSR.

10. November 2021: Technology solution provider WrightCore.

9. June 2021: Salesforce provider NuAge Experts.

8. March 2021: Education services provider AAA Network Solutions

7. December 2018: Venture Technologies, a Cisco Partner

6. October 2018: Advantel Networks for West Coast reach

5. February 2018: Arrow Electronics’ system integration business

4. December 2017: Microsoft and Cisco partner Alexander Open Systems (OAS)

3. August 2017: Cisco and Avaya Partner SPS

2. December 2017: Cisco & VMware Partner Annese & Associates

1. December 2015: Cisco Gold Partner SIGMAnet