M&A: European Zoom and Microsoft Teams Distributors Unite

European technology distributor Nuvias UC has acquired Alliance Technologies to further expand Zoom, Microsoft Teams and various unified communications partner opportunities in the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) market. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 55 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

About Nuvias UC and Alliance Technologies

Nuvias UC enables Unified Communications, Collaboration and Cloud-based UC services and solutions. The company has 106 employees listed on LinkedIn. Key partners include Zoom, Poly, Yealink and Logitech.

Alliance Technologies, formerly Alliance Trading, is a distributor that assists PBX to Microsoft Teams or Zoom migration. The company also offers Microsoft Office 365 and various Azure cloud services.

In a prepared statement about the acquisition, Nuvias UC CEO Jeremy Keefe said:

“We have seen increasing demand for end-to-end UC solutions in continental Europe. In particular, we wanted to have a greater local presence in DACH where partners are looking for distributors with a strong portfolio to meet the varying needs of end user businesses who are transitioning to a hybrid work environment, combining home/remote working and office-based working. With Alliance Technologies’ expertise in voice, video, customer care, and cloud services, we will be able to offer even greater value to our existing partners and vendors. We look forward to welcoming the Alliance Technologies partners into the Nuvias UC channel network.”

Added Dietmar Kraume, managing director, Alliance Technologies GmbH: