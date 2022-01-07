M/C Partners Invests In Snowflake Data Analytics Partner DAS42

Private equity firm M/C Partners and serial entrepreneur Frank Selldorff have invested in DAS42, a data analytics and business intelligence consulting company that partners closely with Snowflake and Looker. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

DAS42, founded in 2015, has 66 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company offers such services as:

data and cloud analytics strategy;

data governance;

data platform modernization and migration;

cloud-based data warehousing;

data pipeline and transformations;

data analytics applications;

self-service business intelligence; and

targeted predictive analytics applications.

On the managed services front, DAS42 supports such platforms as Snowflake, Looker, Airflow, Fivetran and Databricks.

DAS42: About the Investors

M/C Partners is a well-known private equity firm in and around the IT consulting, IT services and MSP markets. Earlier deals involved acquiring and/or investing in such MSPs as:

In recent years, M/C Partners has also reduced and/or exited its positions in some of those MSPs — such as Ensono and Thrive.

Meanwhile, DAS42 investor Frank Selldorff has business-building experience in the application- and software-centric IT consulting market. He previously founded Workday partner Meteorix and ServiceNow partner Acorio. Meteorix and Acorio were acquired by IBM and NTT Data, respectively.

Armed with that industry know-how, Selldorff will become chairman DAS42.

M/C Partners Invests In DAS42: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the investment, DAS42 CEO Nick Amabile said:

“We’ve been experiencing strong demand for our services and this investment will help us keep up with that demand by hiring more data experts, making an even deeper commitment to the partner ecosystem, and strengthening our operations foundation to scale the firm. M/C Partners brings valuable experience building businesses in the tech services industry and we are excited to be partnering with them to accelerate our growth.”

Added Julia Senior, a partner at M/C Partners:

“Enterprise adoption of modern data analytics platforms is just getting started and we think DAS42 is exceptionally well positioned to help businesses operationalize their data. We look forward to partnering with Nick and the rest of the team at DAS42 to build on the success they’ve had to date.”

Concluded Gillis Cashman, managing partner at M/C Partners:

“DAS42 differentiates with its technical capabilities and focus on helping customers solve real business problems. This investment will allow the Company to expand its team and broaden its service capabilities to become the premier data analytics services provider.”

Snowflake Partner Mergers, Acquisitions and Investments

Snowflake, a Data Cloud company, is in rapid growth mode — and that means major opportunities for Snowflake partners that assist customers with big data, analytics and cloud services projects.

Snowflake’s software enables data storage, processing, and analytic solutions that are “faster, easier to use, and far more flexible than traditional offerings,” the company asserts.

Amid that backdrop, M&A activity within the Snowflake partner ecosystem has been strong. Key buyers include such IT consulting firms and MSPs as Atos, Accenture, AHEAD, NTT Data, according to ChannelE2E M&A coverage.