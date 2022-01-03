Private Equity Invests In MSP: M/C Partners Backs Edafio Technology

Private equity firm M/C Partners has invested in Edafio Technology Partners, an MSP that also offers private cloud, Microsoft 365 and cybersecurity services. Financial terms were not disclosed. ChannelE2E is checking to see whether the investment represents a minority or majority stake in the MSP.

Edafio, founded in 1999, is an IT management provider and technology consulting firm serving medium to enterprise-sized clients across Arkansas, Tennessee and Oklahoma. The MSP has 116 employees and offices in Central and Northwest Arkansas. Edafio Technology and Security Partners Key Edafio technology partners, according to the MSP’s website, include: Arctic Wolf, a SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) provider

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Ingram Micro

KnowBe4 for security awareness training

Microsoft

Recon Infosec

Symantec Enterprise, now part of Broadcom

Veeam

VMware

Previous MSP Investments: Meanwhile, M/C Partners has extensive investment experience in the MSP market. Earlier deals involved acquiring and/or investing in such MSPs as:

In recent years, M/C Partners has also reduced and/or exited its positions in some of those MSPs — such as Ensono and Thrive.

M/C Partners Invests In Edafio: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the private equity backing, Edafio CEO Kenny Kinley said:

“We are extremely excited to welcome M/C Partners as an investor in our business. This partnership will speed the expansion of Edafio’s services as well as enable our continued growth across the region.”

Added Abhishek Rampuria, a partner at M/C Partners:

“Edafio has established an impressive track record of providing high-quality services to a broad range of customers across the region in addition to vertical-specific expertise in industries such as healthcare that have increasingly complex and evolving IT needs. We look forward to partnering with the talented team at Edafio to accelerate their efforts and continued success in building a leading regional MSP through both organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions.”

We’ve reached out to M/C Partners for additional comment about the investment.