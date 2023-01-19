Logically Names New CEO

Logically has announced its new CEO, Joshua Skeens, who previously held the COO position at the company.

Logically has announced its new CEO.

Joshua Skeens will take the chief executive position. Skeens previously held the COO position at the company. He succeeds Michelle Accardi who held the position since October of 2021. Accardi will now sit on Logically’s board.

Skeens, who has been in the MSSP/MSP industry for nearly 20 years, joined Logically in 2021 when the company acquired the managed security service provider (MSSP) Cerdant. There, he served as COO and CTO.

At Logically, Skeens has been responsible for leading the company’s Managed Services, Professional Services, and Project Management Office, as well as Logically’s dedicated Security Business Unit. Under Joshua’s leadership and his commitment to outstanding customer experience, Logically increased its CSAT rating to over 98 percent and its response rate by 300 percent, according to the company.

Logically’s New CEO: Executive Commentary

Skeens commented on the news:

“Logically sits at the forefront of an exciting market opportunity, as IT management and cybersecurity readiness are top priorities for companies of all sizes. I am looking forward to leveraging my passion, energy, and industry experience to drive this best-in-class, cybersecurity-focused MSP even further. Securing our customers’ futures by staying on the cutting edge of cybersecurity has long been a differentiator for Logically, and we will continue advancing this goal with new innovations, technologies, and strategies in 2023 and beyond. Of course, ensuring an exceptional customer experience will continue to be a mainstay of ours, with a focus on driving impact and value at every customer touchpoint.”

Accardi said:

“Joshua’s customer-centric approach and expert industry knowledge have been invaluable to the evolution of Logically to an integrated MSP/MSSP. His leadership in building world-class cybersecurity and service operations directly contributed to double-digit revenue growth in the security division. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of Logically under Joshua’s expert leadership.”

Logically’s M&A Growth

Logically, founded in 1999 and backed by private equity firm The Riverside Company, is based in Portland, Maine. The company has 261 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company has been in growth mode in recent years, acquiring at least 11 companies since 2019. Those deals included: