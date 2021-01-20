Logically Acquires Minneapolis Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) NG2

Logically acquires NG2, a managed IT services provider (MSP) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Logically has now acquired five MSPs to date.

Logically has acquired NG2, a managed IT services provider (MSP) based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 59 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Originally founded in 1996 as Network Guidance, NG2 emerged in 2007 as the second generation of the company’s brand — also known as Network Guidance 2.0, according to the seller’s website.

Logically, founded in 1999, has over 1,000 customers from Maine to California.

Logically Acquires NG2: Executive MSP Perspectives

In a prepared statement, Mike Cowles, CEO of Logically:

“We made the decision to acquire NG2 because of its outstanding reputation and long-standing customer relationships. In addition, NG2’s Midwest presence gives us the opportunity to expand our footprint to successfully serve this region,” said Mike Cowles, CEO of Logically. For nearly 25 years, NG2 has been working closely with their customers to manage their IT environments, providing proactive, personalized support that’s tailored to each of their customer’s specific technology needs. Additionally, our partnership reflects the shared values of each of our companies, including a dedication to providing our customers with peace of mind when it comes to IT, so that they can concentrate on what they do best.”

Added Dan Grady, founder and CEO of NG2: