Logically Acquires Network Support Co.

Logically makes its seventh acquisition, of NSC, on its quest to become one of the top ten managed service providers in the United States.

Logically, backed by private equity firm The Riverside Co, has acquired Network Support Co. (NSC), a Danbury, Connecticut-based managed IT services provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 71 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Logically’s Acquisition Strategy

Founded in 1996, NSC serves local, national, and international businesses across more than 35 industries, according to Logically. NSC’s team will join Logically, the company said.

Logically has set its sights on becoming one of the top ten managed service providers in the United States, actively acquiring successful MSPs en route to that goal. The company says it plans to continue its expansion in the coming months. This is Logically’s seventh acquisition. Earlier deals involved buying Personal Computer Resources, Carolinas IT and Sullivan Data Management, among other firms.

With this acquisition, Logically has more than 1,300 customers across the U.S.

Logically Acquires NSC: The Expanding Footprint

Mike Cowles, CEO of Logically, commented:

“We made the decision to acquire NSC because of its superior client service, commitment to and investment in operational excellence along with their accomplishments in technology innovation. We are delighted to have their talented team of professionals join us as we continue to expand our footprint, services, and industry leadership. For nearly 25 years, NSC has been building an amazing business, with an incredible corporate culture that matches our own. This partnership reflects the shared values of each of our companies, which puts customers at the forefront, enabling them to trust us with their IT requirements so that they can focus on growing their business.”

Jim Kennedy, founder and CEO of NSC, added: