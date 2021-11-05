MSP Acquired: Logically Buys Managed IT Services Provider Halski Systems

Logically, backed by private equity firm The Riverside Company, has acquired Halski Systems, a managed IT services provider (MSP) in Gainesville, Georgia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 705 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Halski is a full-service MSP that supports customers in the southeastern United States. The company, which has 54 employees listed on LinkedIn, supports 5,300 customer endpoints.

This is Logically’s fifth acquisition in the last nine months and its tenth deal since 2019. Previous deals included:

Logically, founded in 1999, now has over 1,800 customers across North America.

Logically Acquires Halski: Executive Insight

In a prepared statement about the deal, Halski CEO Seth Seagraves said:

“At Halski, we value scalable services and straightforward results. That’s why we are partnering with Logically, as they share these core values essential to continued growth. Our customers know ‘we own customer challenges and provide IT, telecom and security strategy,’ which is in keeping with Logically’s ‘can-do attitude’ that’s consistently focused on supporting customers with best-in-class solutions in mind. We couldn’t be more excited about the journey together.”

Added Logically CEO Michelle Accardi:

“We are privileged to augment Logically with the Halski team who bring an exceptional level of expertise across industries including manufacturing, construction, automotive, and healthcare, its largest vertical market. Bringing Halski onboard will take our customer service and retention, as well as our offerings of edge-to-endpoint services to the next level.”

Private Equity and Logically

The Riverside Company invested in Logically in July 2018. The private equity firm typically invests in companies with enterprise values of under $200 million. Riverside’s sector focus spans business services, consumer brands, education and training, franchisors, healthcare, software and IT services. The private equity firm’s portfolio is listed here.