Logicalis Launches Online Cloud Marketplace

Logicalis has launched a new online marketplace aimed at helping organizations manage their cloud offerings.

CloudCentralis is a self-service platform that will enable Logicalis customers to manage their cloud services. The platform will begin by offering Microsoft products including Microsoft 365 and Azure, with support for additional vendors to follow later this year, the company said.

The web-based marketplace includes a self-service management portal that allows organizations to access and review licensing availability, budgets, and real-time usage reporting through customizable dashboards, the company said. It is available now.

Logicalis’ New CloudCentralis Offering

Mike Stipe, vice president of Logicalis US’s Microsoft practice, commented:

“Through CloudCentralis, we are providing an entirely new approach to cloud management. We recognized a need to bring both ease-of-use and transparency to the management of cloud technology services, and with CloudCentralis, we can achieve that. As a Microsoft licensing partner, we are particularly excited to launch this new marketplace with industry-leading services such as Microsoft 365 and Azure. It’s a game changer for Logicalis and our customers.”

Nina Harding, corporate vice president for Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions, said:

“Partners play a key role in Microsoft’s vision for supporting companies on their journey to the cloud. Logicalis continues to demonstrate thought leadership and invest in technology that accelerates digital transformation. It’s exciting to see Logicalis drive innovation that makes it easy for companies to adopt Microsoft technologies.”

Logicalis’ Private 5G as-a-Service

This rollout comes less than a month after Logicalis launched Private Network Services powered by Cisco, a private cellular connectivity solution and corresponding professional services.

Logicalis’ Private Network Services is an end-to-end offering. The managed service provider will see through deployments from proof of concept and proof of value to activation, with opportunities for customers to customize the ongoing level of support as needed.