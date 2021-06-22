Logicalis Acquires 5G Networking Company Siticom

Logicalis acquires Siticom; international MSP and IT consulting company gains for 5G and software-defined networking expertise across EMEA.

Logicalis, an international IT solutions and MSP, has acquired Siticom for 5G and software-defined networking expertise. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 322 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Siticom, founded in 2010, focuses on communication networks and campus network solutions. The MSP and consulting company has 130 employees across five German locations. Key customers include telecoms service providers, financial data providers and chemical plant infrastructure operators. Key Siticom partners include Nokia, Airspan, Metaswitch and Druid Software.

Logicalis, armed with Siticom, gains a pan-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) center of expertise that blends 5G network capabilities to and cloud-orchestrated networks.

Logicalis Acquires Siticom: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the acquisition. Logicalis CEO Bob Bailkoski said:

“Modern network infrastructures are the foundation of every digital business. The strategic decision to acquire siticom is driven by the growing demand for broadband services and fibre optics expansion as we continue to deliver speed, scale and agility for global customers. As a Cisco Global Gold Partner, we are already developing SD-WAN solutions and together with siticom we can build on our partnership to create end-to-end 5G offerings for the business of the future.”

Added Jürgen Hatzipantelis, co-managing director at Siticom:

“Our advanced networking expertise combined with Logicalis’ global reach opens up new markets for both businesses. As a global Managed Services Provider (MSP), Logicalis will assist with growing siticom and building the institutional foundations required to scale the business while preserving our culture of openness and innovation.”

Concluded Stefan Höltken, co-managing director at siticom:

“By combining our knowledge in SDN, 5G and infrastructure services with Logicalis’ managed services offering and strong customer relations, siticom is now able to provide a more holistic offering to its customers.”

Logicalis Acquisitions: Earlier Deals

Logicalis has extensive M&A experience. Earlier acquisitions involved: