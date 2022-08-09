MSP M&A: Logicalis Acquires Microsoft Partner, Data Security Expert Q Associates

IT solutions and managed services provider Logicalis has acquired Q Associates, an IT data, compliance and information security consultancy and advisory services provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Logicalis Acquires Q Associates

Logicalis, founded in 1997, is based in Maidenhead, Berkshire, UK. The company has 4,567 employees listed on LinkedIn. Logicalis’ areas of expertise include information technology, communications technology, managed services, cloud computing, Internet of Things, Business Intelligence, IT Security, Digital workspace, Security, Digital Transformation, and Modern workspace.

Q Associates, founded in 1985, is based in Newbury, Berkshire, UK, with regional offices in London, Manchester and Newcastle, as well as a Microsoft technical delivery team in Zimbabwe. The company has 88 employees listed on LinkedIn. Q Associates’ areas of expertise include Private Cloud Infrastructure, Dynamic IT Infrastructure, Storage & Data Management, Managed IT Services, Converged Infrastructure, Hyperconverged Infrastructure, and IT Support Services. Q Associates partners with Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, IBM and Rubrik.

The acquisition extends Logicalis UKI’s core expertise in digital infrastructure, networking and cloud, and expands the combined companies’ customer base across major industry sectors, including finance, legal, transportation and energy, the companies said.

Logicalis Acquires Q Associates: Executive Insight

Alex Louth, CEO of Logicalis UKI commented on the news:

“The acquisition of Q Associates is fantastic news for all our customers and further strengthens our partnership portfolio. This announcement shows our commitment to being at the top table in the UKI partner market and customer landscape, especially around the Higher Education and Government Secured Services sectors. In addition, extending the reach and skills of Logicalis UKI shows our hunger to grow and provide increased value to customers across all sectors.”

Andrew Griffiths, business development director, Q Associates, added:

“We are extremely proud of the achievements of Q Associates with strong values around technical excellence and customer satisfaction. This acquisition is a natural fit for both organisations and will provide clear benefits to our customers through the extended capability and reach of Logicalis. I am very excited by this next stage in our evolution.”

Logicalis Acquisitions: Earlier Deals

Logicalis has extensive M&A experience. Earlier acquisitions included the 2021 acquisition of Siticom, German Microsoft partner Orange Networks and South Africa’s Clarotech and Chile’s Coasin.