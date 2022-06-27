Logic TCG Acquires IT MSP LA Creative Technologies

Logic Technology Consulting Group (Logic TCG) has acquired Los Angeles-based LA Creative Technologies Inc. (LACT), an IT managed services provider (MSP). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Logic TCG, founded in 2016, is based in Torrance, California. The company has 11 employees listed on LinkedIn. Logic TCG’s areas of expertise include managed IT support services, IT consulting services, staff augmentation, cybersecurity, backup and disaster recovery and more.

LA Creative Technologies, founded in 2008, is based in Los Angeles, California. The company has three employees listed on LinkedIn. LACT’s areas of expertise include managed IT services, virtual CIO Services, business technology strategy and IT security services.

As a result of the acquisition, the entire LACT team will now join the growing Logic TCG team, with LACT founder Josh Weiss transitioning to a leadership role with Logic TCG as the director of operations, the company said. The acquisition will help strengthen Logic TCG’s IT services and technical teams while bolstering its IT automation, project management, customer success and operations offerings, according to the company.

Logic TCG Acquires LACT: Founder Insight

Yohan Ruparatne, principal, Logic TCG, commented:

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to leverage the synergies between the two firms to enhance the service delivery and customer service experience for our clients. Josh and the LACT team have proven themselves to embody a client-first approach in delivering their services, just as the Logic TCG team, and I’m confident that through this acquisition our clients stand to benefit greatly.”

Josh Weiss, founder of LACT, added:

“Initially, I was drawn to Logic TCG due to our similar core values and the culture of client care infused into their work; as well as Yohan’s 20+ years of I.T. leadership experience and the technical skills of his team. Our partnership became more compelling as I learned of the company’s pedigreed and technically complex clients in the Non-Profit, Architecture/Engineering/Construction and Startup verticals, which will allow their team to quickly add value to our existing client relationships.”

About Logic TCG

Logic Technology Consulting Group is a full-service managed services provider and IT consulting firm. The company works with clients in the non-profit, architecture/engineering/construction and startup verticals.