MSP Acquisition: Loffler Companies Acquires MinnDak Computer Services

Midwestern MSP Loffler Companies has acquired MinnDak Computer Services (MCS) of Fargo, North Dakota for an undisclosed sum.

The deal expands Loffler’s offerings – which include Physical Security, Unified Communications, Managed IT Services, Professional Services, Copiers and Printers, Cloud Services and more –to MinnDak clients, the company said. The MinnDak team recently moved into new state-of-the-art offices in Fargo, according to the company’s website; MCS’s team has been folded into the Loffler family.

Loffler Acquires MinnDak: Core Value Alignment

James Loffler, Loffler Companies Managing Partner and VP, IT Solutions Group, commented:

“We are excited to welcome the MinnDak Computer Services team to Loffler Companies. Their reputation for client care, innovation and integrity aligns with our core values, making this a fantastic partnership. We welcome their loyal clients as well and look forward to providing opportunities for them to take advantage of the integrated suite of managed business technology and services Loffler provides.”

Chris Buckingham, MinnDak’s CEO, added:

“MinnDak is thankful for the 10+ years of serving our loyal clients and look forward to continuing to serve them by providing even more business technology solutions. We’re excited to join the Loffler team and are confident our clients will benefit from the excellent, nationally recognized service and support. One exciting aligning factor is that Loffler has the same vision of Lifetime Clients and Lifetime Team Members!”

From Office Supplies To Managed Service Offerings

Headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Loffler claims to be the largest privately-owned technology and managed service company in the Upper Midwest. Loffler began its existence as an office equipment reseller, but in recent years began moving aggressively into the technology side of the market.

This is the company’s latest deal, but they’re no stranger to M&A plays; Loffler acquired Optimum Communications Corporation in June 2018 and Copier Business Solutions in November 2016.