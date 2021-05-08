MSP Acquisition: LNS Solutions Buys Tampa Bay Business Solutions Inc

By combining their MSP (managed IT services provider) businesses, LNS Solutions and Tampa Bay Business Solutions gain a larger footprint across Florida.

LNS Solutions, an MSP from central Florida, has acquired Tampa Bay Business Solutions Inc (TBBSI), an IT service provider from the Tampa Bay Area. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TBBSI, founded in 2002, provides technology consulting, support and security services to the Tampa Bay area. Meanwhile, LNS Solutions works with customers in such vertical markets as legal, finance, nonprofit and engineering.

Each company had five employees ahead of the deal. All of those positions remain in place, post-deal, John Lorelle, president of LNS Solutions, confirmed to ChannelE2E. In a prepared statement about the deal, Lorelle added: