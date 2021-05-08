MSP Acquisition: LNS Solutions Buys Tampa Bay Business Solutions Inc
LNS Solutions, an MSP from central Florida, has acquired Tampa Bay Business Solutions Inc (TBBSI), an IT service provider from the Tampa Bay Area. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
TBBSI, founded in 2002, provides technology consulting, support and security services to the Tampa Bay area. Meanwhile, LNS Solutions works with customers in such vertical markets as legal, finance, nonprofit and engineering.
Each company had five employees ahead of the deal. All of those positions remain in place, post-deal, John Lorelle, president of LNS Solutions, confirmed to ChannelE2E. In a prepared statement about the deal, Lorelle added:
“We are very excited to announce the acquisition of TBBSI, a premier IT provider in the Tampa market for over 19 years. Ernie Brown and his team bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Managed Services arena. We look forward to having them complement our already robust and extensive service offerings to better serve our clients. We see incredible opportunities in combining our two teams.”
