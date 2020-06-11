Private Equity Backs TitanHQ for Cloud Security Expansion

Private equity firm Livingbridge has invested in TitanHQ, which provides cloud-based security software MSPs and end-customers. Financial terms and valuation were not disclosed.

Oyster Technology Investments, an early TitanHQ investor, retains a stake in the company.

TitanHQ offers web filtering, email security and email archiving solutions. The company’s flagship products and cloud-based services include WebTitan for web security and content filtering; SpamTitan for email security; and anti-malware protection; and ArcTitan for email archiving.

TitanHQ’s business metrics, disclosed today, include:

Serving over 8,500 business.

Supporting over 2,500 MSPs.

Generating more than $15 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Livingbridge’s partnership will enable TitanHQ to “accelerate its ambitious growth plans through increased investment in product development and people,” the cloud-centric software company says.

Private Equity Invests in TitanHQ: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the funding, Livingbridge Director Nick Holder said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with TitanHQ, a uniquely positioned business with a well-differentiated product portfolio operating in a fast-growing, attractive market that is benefiting from strong macro tailwinds. There is a tremendous opportunity for Titan HQ to accelerate its growth trajectory over the coming years and we look forward to working closely with the management team to fulfill the company’s potential. Their focus and dedication to the MSP community is completely aligned with our strategy.”

Added TitanHQ CEO Ronan Kavanagh: