Integration Services Company Livewire Acquires Avico

Audio/video integration services company Livewire has announced the acquisition of Avico. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Livewire Acquires Avico

Livewire, founded in 2001, is based in Richmond, Virginia. The company has 32 employees listed on LinkedIn. Livewire’s areas of expertise include home theater, lighting control, home networking, home control, security, distributed A/V, assistive technology and solar power.

Avico, founded in 2017, is based in Richmond, Virginia. Avico’s areas of expertise include residential and commercial technology systems including distributed audio/video, home theater installation, lighting automation, home networking, security and more.

Avico also operates in the Charlottesville and Fredericksburg markets. Avico was a single-man organization founded in 2017 by Scott McNutt, a former employee of Livewire from 2011 to 2016.

Livewire Acquires Avico: Leadership Insight

Stacy Hicks, COO, Livewire, commented:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Avico’s customers to the Livewire family. And we look forward to providing these clients with the high-quality services they expect.”

Scott McNutt, owner and operator, Avico, said: