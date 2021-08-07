M&A List: 7 ServiceNow Acquisitions Extend Beyond ITSM Software
ServiceNow, led by CEO Bill McDermott, has been evolving beyond IT service management (ITSM) software to workflow automation across HR, finance, SecOps and other business departments.
ServiceNow’s business evolution involves organic R&D (research and development) coupled with acquisitions. The M&A deals have involved application performance monitoring (APM), robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence, chatbot automation, and plenty more.
ServiceNow Acquisitions: The Deal List
Here’s a list of ServiceNow acquisitions, which ChannelE2E updates each time a new M&A deal surfaces.
7. August 2021: ServiceNow acquired Swarm64 to scale digital workflows.
6. May 2021: Lightstep, which marries ITSM with application performance monitoring (APM) to potentially counter Cisco AppDynamics, Datadog, New Relic & other APM software providers.
5. March 2021: Intellibot, a robotic process automation (RPA) software platform that may position ServiceNow to compete against Automation Anywhere, UiPath, and other RPA software platforms.
4. November 2020: Element AI to meld artificial intelligence (AI) with automated workflow.
3. January 2020: Passage AI, a conversational artificial intelligence company. ServicNow’s chatbot virtual agents will gain more automation and multi-language speech support.
2. October 2018: FriendlyData for natural language query (NLQ) technology. The speech-driven search technology may change ITSM & help desks.
1. April 2018: VendorHack, a cloud and SaaS cost management platform that helps customers to track SaaS license utilization rates and associated costs.
