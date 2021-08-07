M&A List: 7 ServiceNow Acquisitions Extend Beyond ITSM Software

A list of ServiceNow acquisitions spanning robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, application performance management (APM) & more.

ServiceNow, led by CEO Bill McDermott, has been evolving beyond IT service management (ITSM) software to workflow automation across HR, finance, SecOps and other business departments.

ServiceNow’s business evolution involves organic R&D (research and development) coupled with acquisitions. The M&A deals have involved application performance monitoring (APM), robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence, chatbot automation, and plenty more.

ServiceNow Acquisitions: The Deal List

Here’s a list of ServiceNow acquisitions, which ChannelE2E updates each time a new M&A deal surfaces.

7. August 2021: ServiceNow acquired Swarm64 to scale digital workflows.

6. May 2021: Lightstep, which marries ITSM with application performance monitoring (APM) to potentially counter Cisco AppDynamics, Datadog, New Relic & other APM software providers.

5. March 2021: Intellibot, a robotic process automation (RPA) software platform that may position ServiceNow to compete against Automation Anywhere, UiPath, and other RPA software platforms.

4. November 2020: Element AI to meld artificial intelligence (AI) with automated workflow.

3. January 2020: Passage AI, a conversational artificial intelligence company. ServicNow’s chatbot virtual agents will gain more automation and multi-language speech support.

2. October 2018: FriendlyData for natural language query (NLQ) technology. The speech-driven search technology may change ITSM & help desks.

1. April 2018: VendorHack, a cloud and SaaS cost management platform that helps customers to track SaaS license utilization rates and associated costs.