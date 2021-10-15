Perficient Acquisitions Listed: Digital Consultancy and IT Solutions Provider Buyouts

Perficient acquisitions include SAP & Salesforce partners, IT consulting firms, custom software developers & more. Here's the acquisition list.

Perficient, based in St. Louis, Missouri, is a digital consultancy and global IT solutions provider. The publicly held company is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

In addition to organic growth, Perficient is a very experience buyer of IT consulting firms, custom software developers and digital experience businesses.

Here is a regularly updated list of Perficient’s acquisitions, and their areas of focus:

9. October 2021: Overactive, a nearshore software development firm that generates roughly $40 million in annual revenue.

8. September 2021: Talos Digital, an SAP Commerce Cloud partner that generates roughly $10 million in annual revenue.

7. June 2020: Productora de Software (PSL), a software development company from Medellin Columbia.

6. March 2020: Catalyst Networks, a Georgia-based digital consultancy and Sitecore specialist that’s also known as Brainjocks.

5. January 2020: Digital healthcare marketing and technology consulting firm MedTouch of Boston, Massachusetts.

4. May 2019: Salesforce partner Sundog Interactive.

3. April 2018: MicroStrategy partner Southport Services Group.

2. June 2017: Clarity Consulting, a Microsoft cloud partner that specializes in custom development, cloud implementations & digital experience design.

1. January 2017: RAS & Associates, a $9 million vertical market management & IT consultancy.

