Podcast: Liongard CEO Joe Alapat
Liongard's Alapat describes how proper automation allows MSPs to compete with rivals of all sizes -- especially duiring the major M&A trend.
Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Today’s topic: How can an MSP compete more effectively against rival MSPs — regardless of business size, and especially during the current M&A wave?
The short answer involves true automation, according to our podcast guest — Liongard CEO Joe Alapat. Dig a little deeper into the automation conversation, and the next big MSP opportunity may involve Custom Actionable Alerts. — a new way for partners to control how they automate information gathering and IT management.
Now, here’s the conversation
Podcast: Listen Here…
The conversation covers:
- 0:00 — Overview and introductions.
- 0:28 — Potential use cases for Liongard within an MSP business.
- 2:39 — MSP market trends (particularly M&A) and the way automation levels the playing field.
- 4:20 — A closer look at automation amid MSP M&A.
- 5:55 — The next step in MSP automation: Custom Actionable Alerts.
- 8:25 — Where Liongard Roar fits in the overall MSP software platform market — especially relative to RMM (remote monitoring and management) tools.
- 10:47 — More MSP use cases for Liongard Roar and Custom Actionable Alerts.
- 14:00 — How Liongard’s MSP partners share automation ideas and best practices.
- 15:20 — Where MSPs can find more information, and what you’ll find on the Liongard website.
- 16:16 — Conclusion.
