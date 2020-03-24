Podcast: Liongard CEO Joe Alapat

Liongard's Alapat describes how proper automation allows MSPs to compete with rivals of all sizes -- especially duiring the major M&A trend.

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Today’s topic: How can an MSP compete more effectively against rival MSPs — regardless of business size, and especially during the current M&A wave?

The short answer involves true automation, according to our podcast guest — Liongard CEO Joe Alapat. Dig a little deeper into the automation conversation, and the next big MSP opportunity may involve Custom Actionable Alerts. — a new way for partners to control how they automate information gathering and IT management.

Now, here’s the conversation

Podcast: Listen Here…

The conversation covers: