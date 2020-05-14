Liongard CEO Joe Alapat: The ChannelE2E Interview
Liongard CEO Joe Alapat describes how Series B funding round, led by Updata Partners, will benefit the Liongard Roar software platform for MSP automation.
In this ChannelE2E interview, Liongard CEO Joe Alapat confirms Series B funding round, describes what it means for the Liongard Roar software platform, and pinpoints the automation benefits for MSPs (managed IT services providers).
Key points covered:
- 0:00 – Intros.
- 0:34 – Liongard Series B Funding – how the company connected with venture capitalists, and how the funding will be used.
- 2:07 – Series A investors are still backing the company as well.
- 3:03 – What the latest funding means for Liongard’s MSP partners.
- 4:38 – The coronavirus pandemic and the Series B funding journey – Alapat’s observations.
- 6:55 – Venture Capitalist Updata Partners understands MSPs.
- 8:03 – The Liongard backstory: How and why the company was founded.
- 10:49 – MSP use cases for Liongard Roar software platform: The visibility and automation opportunities.
- 14:07 – Liongard visibility into all systems – including on-premises and cloud systems.
- 15;39 – MSP automation and next steps for partners in 2020.
- 18:29 – Conclusion.
ChannelE2E’s deeper analysis about the funding is here.
