Liongard CEO Joe Alapat: The ChannelE2E Interview

Liongard CEO Joe Alapat describes how Series B funding round, led by Updata Partners, will benefit the Liongard Roar software platform for MSP automation.

Key points covered:

0:00 – Intros.

0:34 – Liongard Series B Funding – how the company connected with venture capitalists, and how the funding will be used.

2:07 – Series A investors are still backing the company as well.

3:03 – What the latest funding means for Liongard’s MSP partners.

4:38 – The coronavirus pandemic and the Series B funding journey – Alapat’s observations.

6:55 – Venture Capitalist Updata Partners understands MSPs.

8:03 – The Liongard backstory: How and why the company was founded.

10:49 – MSP use cases for Liongard Roar software platform: The visibility and automation opportunities.

14:07 – Liongard visibility into all systems – including on-premises and cloud systems.

15;39 – MSP automation and next steps for partners in 2020.

18:29 – Conclusion.

ChannelE2E’s deeper analysis about the funding is here.