PE-Backed LightEdge Acquires Infrastructure Solutions Company Nfinit

Colocation, cloud and managed services solutions provider LightEdge has acquired Nfinit for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 416 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Founded in 1989, Nfinit is an infrastructure solutions provider based in San Diego, California. The company specializes in data center, cloud, security, connectivity and managed services solutions, providing them to customers in the southwest United States.

The NFINIT team will join LightEdge, the company said, calling them “an outstanding addition.”

LightEdge Acquires Nfinit: Executive Insight

Jim Masterson, CEO, LightEdge, commented:

“We are extremely pleased to join forces with a very talented and quality NFINIT team. Thanks to NFINIT’s reputation as the incumbent and largest colocation operator in the San Diego market, this strategic acquisition positions LightEdge for continued expansion to further grow our North American presence.”

Phil Kenney, CEO, Nfinit, said:

“At NFINIT, we have worked to build a customer base that relies on world-class IT services around the clock. We are excited to come together with LightEdge to continue providing the quality service we have over the years. The combination of LightEdge and NFINIT brings a customer and employee focused company, driving intelligent outcomes for our clients and their businesses.”

Bank Street served as exclusive financial advisor to Nfinit in connection with this transaction.

About LightEdge

Founded in 1996, LightEdge itself was acquired in by private equity firm GI Partners in September 2021. The company operates seven data centers purpose-built for hybrid cloud and colocation services.

Key locations include a Des Moines, Iowa, headquarters along with sites in Kansas City; Omaha, Nebraska; Austin, Texas and Raleigh, North Carolina. This is the company’s second acquisition in a year.