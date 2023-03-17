LicenseFortress Partners With Application Performance to Provide Database Insight Capabilities

Independent software asset management provider LicenseFortress has partnered with Application Performance.

The partnership has resulted in LicenseFortress adding Application Performance’s Database Insight as an add-on to its own ArxPlatform.

The ArxPlatform leverages intelligent, real-time software license compliance monitoring and alerting for Oracle, Microsoft, and VMware. The addition of Database Insight will provide optimization for how database licenses are used, as well as unlock hosting and cloud platform savings, the company said.

Application Performance was founded in 2004 as a specialist consulting and software development company. The company is based in the UK, but its customer base comes from around the globe.

LicenseFortress and Application Process Partnership

Michael Corey, COO & co-founder, LicenseFortress, commented:

“License optimization can only be achieved at the intersection of license expertise, legal expertise, technical expertise, and deep understanding of how efficiently compute resources are utilized, combined with a thorough knowledge of the organization’s 3–5-year road map.”

Dean Bolton, chief architect & co-founder, LicenseFortress, said:

“To accomplish this industry first, we realized we needed a trusted partner with deep domain expertise and a proven product capable of supporting Oracle and Microsoft out of the gate. With their decades of experience, Application Performance was a natural choice.”

Russell Luke, CEO, Application Performance, added: