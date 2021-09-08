Lenovo Announces TruScale Everything-as-a-Service Platform

Lenovo's TruScale essentially competes against everything-as-a-service rivals such as Dell APEX, HPE GreenLake and Cisco Plus.

At its annual Tech World event, Lenovo announced a new consumption-based business model called TruScale which essentially competes against everything-as-a-service rivals such as Dell APEX, HPE GreenLake and Cisco Plus.

The TruScale platform brings all of the company’s as-a-service offerings, including its existing Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution under the TruScale umbrella “to provide a truly global solution that makes everything from the pocket to the cloud accessible via a single contract framework,” Lenovo said.

Lenovo TruScale: Everything-as-a-Service Partners

Lenovo is levering strategic alliances to drive TruScale. The lineup includes Deloitte, VMware and Intel, and Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) security partners Absolute Software and SentinelOne for edge to cloud environments, managed security solutions and storage infrastructure solutions, according to the company.

TruScale features a cloud-like consumption model and predictable payment options for hardware and service inclusions. Moreover, Lenovo TruScale infrastructure solutions also are fully managed. We’re checking to see if or how MSPs in the SMB sector fit into that full-managed strategy.

Ken Wong, president of Lenovo solutions and services group, commented on the announcement: