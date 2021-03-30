Lenovo Enhances HCI Platform to Speed Digital Transformation

Lenovo is enhancing its hyperconverged infrastructure platform and services to help partners deliver edge-to-cloud digital transformation.

A new suite of edge-to-cloud advisory and implementation services help customers understand where they are on their digital transformation journey and which custom solution matches their unique workloads, said Kamran Amini, vice president and general manager, server, storage and software defined infrastructure, Lenovo Data Center Group, in the statement.

Lenovo Enhances HCI Platform to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Principal Consultant-led workshops on topics like SQL Server 2019 Migration and Microsoft Azure Migration will help application and platform teams navigate options and choose appropriate paths, Amini said. New advisory and design services include VMware Cloud Foundation Design and Deployment, Hybrid Cloud Assessment, Hybrid Cloud Azure Migration Design Service and Hybrid Cloud Implementation Services, he said.

In addition, Lenovo announced enhanced partnerships with vendors like VMware, Nutanix, Microsoft Azure Stack and SAP HANA around the ThinkAgile VX, MX and HX solutions aimed at customers with hyperconverged infrastructure, cloud computing and edge computing needs, according to the statement.

Finally, to help with more sustainable and secure asset disposal, Lenovo Asset Recovery Services (ARS) will help develop a sustainable corporate disposition strategy for technology hardware, including servers.

Lenovo Accelerates Digital Transformation, Sustainability

Lenovo’s new digital transformation offerings are available via an as-a-Service model through Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services, according to the statement.

“There is no “one-size-fits-all” solution as companies work through their digital transformation journeys. We understand the unique challenges that each CIO and IT decision maker faces and that is why we are deeply committed to constantly improving our hardware and services to evolve with you,” Amini said.