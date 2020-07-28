Lenovo Launches Digital Hub for Channel Partners

Lenovo's new Partner Hub aims to help channel partners better collaborate with sales teams across PC, server and data center solutions.

Lenovo has launched a Partner Hub portal — essentially a single access point for partners to better collaborate with Lenovo sales teams to grow their business, according to PC, server and data center technology provider.

The announcement is the latest in Lenovo’s company-wide digital transformation program aimed at enabling its channel partners.

Also in recent days, the company launched Lenovo Managed Services, a suite of tools, each with varying levels of SMB support, built to Microsoft specifications and delivered through Lenovo’s indirect model to channel partners.

New Partner Hub

The Partner Hub portal is designed for partners across both Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group’s PCs & Smart Devices (PCSD) and the Data Center Group (DCG). Integrated, advanced analytics capabilities allow the portal to serve as a single access point to tools, resources and intelligent, personalized information that is most relevant to the partner’s needs, geographic markets and past history, the company said in a statement.

The Hub allows partners to see the materials and information relevant to their business per specialized roles, including a personalized Sales Performance Dashboard. The dashboard provides a snapshot of sales performance and KPI tracking for improved visibility and efficiency, Lenovo said.

The Lenovo Bid Platform, another feature of the portal, serves as a pricing engine for partners supporting both PCSD and DCG. Overall, the Lenovo Partner Hub provides easy access to leads, product catalogues, deal registration, deal protection and new customer bonus and discount codes, the company said in the statement.

The Hub provides intelligent pricing with deal registration and new customer and acquisition bonuses; digital co-selling support and rewards, and adds digital processes to help partners gain efficiencies from opportunity to quotation to order and rewards, Lenovo said.

Empowering the Partner Experience

“The Lenovo Partner Hub empowers our business partners with an improved experience, greater productivity and increased sales velocity – designed to dramatically accelerate their business. The new portal is a testament to Lenovo’s long-term commitment to the success of our partners and a milestone in our digital transformation journey,” said Jammi Tu, senior vice president and COO, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.

“The Lenovo Partner Hub is yet another example of our ‘Channel First’ strategy and is designed to help our partners deliver a better experience for their customers by providing them with the insight, tools and pricing to deliver superior solutions in less time with greater value,” added Wilfredo Sotolongo, chief customer officer, Lenovo Data Center Group.

Lenovo Partner Hub launched July 27 in select geographical markets, with other markets going live in the coming months, Lenovo said.