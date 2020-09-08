Lenovo DCG Deepens AMD, Microsoft, Nutanix and VMware Partnerships

Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) has announced new and updated hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions, an OEM program for ISVs and Lenovo Cloud Services that the company said will enable customers to keep pace with evolving business needs, including adapting hybrid cloud strategies and modernizing data center infrastructure.

Lenovo is partnering with AMD, Nutanix, Microsoft and VMware to deliver the HCI solutions and expand software-defined systems management capabilities with Lenovo XClarity, the company said in a statement. These solutions will support virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) for remote work, as well as enable customers to deploy and manage a full edge-to-cloud environment with simpler updates, easy scalability and a consumption-based delivery model, Lenovo said.

The company announced three new solutions offerings; the ThinkAgile HX powered by AMD EPYC processors and Nutanix; the Lenovo ThinkAgile MX and Microsoft Azure Stack; and the Lenovo ThinkAgile MX and VMware. In addition, Lenovo will offer cloud strategy and execution workshops and an OEM On Demand program for ISVs.

The lineup includes:

ThinkAgile HX powered by AMD EPYC processors and Nutanix : Lenovo is partnering with Nutanix and AMD on the Lenovo ThinkAgile HX HCI solutions powered by AMD EPYC processors, enabling customers to run their virtual desktop workloads and maintain consistent performance in a 1U form factor with up to 50% fewer servers, according to the statement.This solution will be available in late November 2020 as an appliance or a certified node, the company said.

: Lenovo is partnering with Nutanix and AMD on the Lenovo ThinkAgile HX HCI solutions powered by AMD EPYC processors, enabling customers to run their virtual desktop workloads and maintain consistent performance in a 1U form factor with up to 50% fewer servers, according to the statement.This solution will be available in late November 2020 as an appliance or a certified node, the company said. Lenovo ThinkAgile MX and Microsoft Azure Stack: The new Lenovo ThinkAgile MX Azure Stack HCI Edge and Data Center Solutions, developed in partnership with Microsoft, enables rapid deployment, ease of management and scalability of hybrid cloud infrastructure and Azure services, Lenovo said.Lenovo plans to offer pay-as-you-go pricing of Azure Stack HCI and Azure Stack Hub.

The new Lenovo ThinkAgile MX Azure Stack HCI Edge and Data Center Solutions, developed in partnership with Microsoft, enables rapid deployment, ease of management and scalability of hybrid cloud infrastructure and Azure services, Lenovo said.Lenovo plans to offer pay-as-you-go pricing of Azure Stack HCI and Azure Stack Hub. Lenovo ThinkAgile VX and VMware: Lenovo and VMware’s Lenovo ThinkAgile VX HCI Solutions are 4S certified nodes that improve agility and reliability for SAP HANA database deployments, according to the statement. The ThinkAgile VX HCI solution will be available later this month, according to the statement.

Lenovo’s Cloud Strategy Workshops

In addition to the new products and solutions, Lenovo will offer cloud strategy and execution workshops that pair customers with Lenovo’s Principal Consultants to identify and select the best options across multiple cloud platforms, the company said in the statement. The Lenovo Professional Services team will help customers design the right mix of hybrid cloud solutions from across the portfolio, including the solutions from Nutanix, Microsoft and VMware, the company said.

Lenovo’s OEM On Demand Program for ISVs

Lenovo’s OEM On Demand program for ISV partners offers turnkey, integrated IT infrastructure solutions that ISVs can market through their respective brands, the company said. Lenovo’s ThinkSystem platform will integrate and deliver these solutions on behalf of the ISV. Within this program, Lenovo partnered with Diamanti to introduce the Diamanti SR630 solution powered by Lenovo’s ThinkSystem servers. Diamanti specializes in bare-metal container platforms that enable fast Kubernetes deployments and allowing organizations to run containerized applications across hybrid cloud environments, according to the statement.

The Diamanti SR630 enables customers to rapidly deploy a complete container and Kubernetes solution by integrating high-performance compute, plug-and-play networking, persistent storage, Docker and Kubernetes into a full-stack solution. This solution is available now, according to Lenovo.