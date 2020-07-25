Lenovo Launches Cloud-Based Managed IT Services for SMB Partners

Lenovo cloud-based managed IT services for Microsoft 365: How SMB partners can co-sell and then manage the Lenovo services for small business customers.

Lenovo has launched a suite of tools for SMBs to co-sell and manage cloud-based managed services and Microsoft 365 offerings, the company said in a statement.

Lenovo Managed Services is a suite of tools, each with varying levels of SMB support, built to Microsoft specifications and delivered through Lenovo’s indirect model to channel partners, the company said.

There suite has two unique offerings: Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Managed Services and Endpoint Managed Services; these new services offerings covers the complete landscape of cloud-based managed services and will help businesses increase their productivity, enable more secure and seamless collaboration and help defend against business-critical security events, according to Lenovo.

Lenovo Managed Services: A Closer Look

The base level, CSP Managed Services, is designed to help companies manage their Microsoft 365 tools by removing maintenance and support tasks from IT staff so they can focus on more strategic initiatives, Lenovo said.

At this level, Lenovo will manage all Microsoft 365 accounts on a company’s license, onboarding and migrating them to the cloud and configuring application settings across Microsoft Outlook and Teams. CSP Managed Services customers will also have access to 24/7 issue resolution support in their local language, according to the statement.

Endpoint Managed Services is a more advanced offering. This level includes all features of CSP Managed Services, and adds enhanced security and support benefits, Lenovo said in the statement. Customers who opt for this level of service will receive automatic device enrollment into Lenovo’s endpoint and security management service, threat protection and asset management, as well as access to Lenovo’s proprietary Endpoint 360° Dashboard, the company said.

The Endpoint Dashboard gives SMBs a full view into the status of their device fleet, including policy compliance updates, security notifications, productivity and security scores and real-time status of service-requests. Endpoint Managed Services customers will also receive access to Lenovo’s advanced, VIP break-fix support services, Premier Support and Premium Care, as well as its Accidental Damage Protection service for new Lenovo PCs, according to the statement.

“There’s no denying the operational benefits companies can reap when incorporating Microsoft 365 into their business. However, SMBs may not have the time, resources or budget they need to be able to effectively manage these tools. Lenovo Managed Services offers a solution that does the heavy lifting for them so they can affordably maximize the potential of their Microsoft 365 platform and ultimately do more with less,” said Jie Yu, vice president & general manager, global IDG services, Lenovo.

Lenovo Managed Services also includes a ready-made platform for channel partners to co-sell and manage Microsoft 365 offerings, Lenovo’s cloud offerings and their own portfolio of value-added services, according to the statement.

Lenovo Managed Services: Availability

CSP Managed Services will be available first in Australia and North America starting July 2020 and Endpoint Managed Services will be available in the same markets starting October 2020. A phased expansion to other global regions will continue through 2021, Lenovo said.