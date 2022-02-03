Lemongrass Furthers Multi-Cloud Strategy With Acquisition of Wharfedale Technologies

The WFT acquisition will strengthen Lemongrass' Azure offering and accelerate its multi-cloud strategy for delivering SAP on cloud services.

Lemongrass Consulting has acquired the business and assets of Wharfedale Technologies (WFT), a technology services company specializing in the migration and management of SAP on Microsoft Azure, according to a statement from Lemongrass. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider that specializes in delivering SAP on cloud and other automated managed services to enterprise customers across multiple verticals. The company has customers in the Americas, EMEA and APAC and partners with SAP, AWS, Microsoft and Google, according to the firm.

Lemongrass recently made the strategic decision to expand its cloud infrastructure portfolio to include other hyperscale platforms, including Azure. Microsoft is heavily investing in Azure and growing its SAP-specific automation capabilities, which ties in with Lemongrass’ area of strength, according to the company. Lemongrass recently announced that it has attained a Microsoft Gold competency.

Founded in 2000 by former technology partners and senior managers at Deloitte, IBM, HP and EMC, WFT specializes in SAP hosting, infrastructure and cloud services. In 2010, WFT became the first SAP-certified cloud services provider in North America. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, it won the Microsoft MSUS Partner Award for Intelligent Cloud – SAP on Azure. In 2020, it also obtained the SAP on Azure Advanced Specialization from Microsoft, according to the statement.

The acquisition furthers Lemongrass’ strategy to expand its services to include multi-cloud options. The WFT acquisition will strengthen the company’s Azure offering and accelerate its strategy to deliver SAP on cloud services and solutions on customers’ cloud of choice, according to Lemongrass.

Ganesh Radhakrishnan, CEO of WFT, will join Lemongrass along with other WFT U.S. employees and the firm’s delivery team in India, according to the statement.

Mike Rosenbloom, CEO at Lemongrass, commented on the news:

“We’re already engaged with a number of companies in the US and elsewhere that want our help moving and running their SAP systems on Azure. This deal enhances our engineering and service delivery teams while positioning us to compete with the largest systems integrators in the Azure services market.”

Ganesh Radhakrishnan, CEO of WFT, added: