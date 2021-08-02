Leaseweb Global Expands Canadian Presence with iWeb Acquisition

Hosting and cloud services company Leaseweb Global announced the acquisition of iWeb, a Canadian cloud hosting, server hosting and hosted solutions provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Leaseweb Global Acquires Montreal Hosting Provider iWeb

The acquisition will expand Leaseweb’s market presence in Canada to its third biggest international region by revenue, behind The Netherlands and the U.S., according to a statement released by the company. The acqusition of iWeb will allow current and future customers access to the region, and will also be attractive to organizations who require a market presence in North America but need to host their data outside the U.S., according to the statement. The acquisition of iWeb follows Leaseweb’s acquisition of ServInt in 2018, Nobis Technology Group in 2016 and Shore.net in 2013, according to the statement.

Leaseweb is an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider serving 18,000 customers of all sizes around the globe with more than 80,000 servers under management. Since 1997, the company has provided infrastructure for websites, internet applications, email servers, security and storage services. Leaseweb offers public cloud, private cloud, dedicated servers, colocation, content delivery network (CDN) and cybersecurity services, according to the statement. The company operates 20 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia and North America.

Founded in 1996, iWeb, which was previously part of INAP, has 92 employees and offers high-performance dedicated servers and cloud hosting from its three Montréal-based data centers, according to the statement. The company provides high-speed global connectivity via ISP peering in Montréal and Tier 1 providers, offering users dedicated servers, private cloud, security services and colocation. iWeb’s solutions are used by customers across a diverse range of industry sectors and are powered by 99% renewable hydroelectricity, according to the statement.

Leaseweb Global Acquires iWeb: Executive Commentary

Con Zwinkels, CEO at Leaseweb Global, commented on the news:

“We have followed the development of iWeb with great interest for a number of years, and as a business with very similar DNA to our own, we know they will bring a wide range of complementary services and skills to our presence in Canada. They live and breathe hosting, have a deep understanding of the requirements of Canadian customers, and we’re delighted to welcome them to the Leaseweb team.”

Roberto Montesi, SVP and GM at iWeb, said: