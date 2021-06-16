Launchpad America Consortium Supports SMBs Post-Pandemic

A consortium of leading small business solution providers has teamed up to form Launchpad America, an initiative to encourage entrepreneurship and small business growth in the post-pandemic environment, according to a statement from the consortium.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that starting in the spring of 2020 – coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic – and continuing into 2021, Americans have been filing new business applications at the fastest rate since 2007. But according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, 20% of startups do not make it through their first year, and 50% don’t make it through five years. As reopenings accelerate, the consortium of small business solutions providers decided to combine their expertise to offer free resources and essential tools to America’s startups and SMBs to help them make it past these milestones successfully.

Launchpad America Consortium Aims to Support Entrepreneurs, SMBs

Members of the Launchpad America initiative include America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC), GoSmallBiz.com, Intuit, Lendio, Mastercard, Roll by ADP, Thryv and YouMail. The initiative aims to equip entrepreneurs and small businesses with the resources and mentorship needed to start and grow new businesses post-pandemic.

Through Launchpad America, entrepreneurs can find products and tools in legal, finance, credit, client management, communications, payroll, human resources, accounting, cybersecurity and website domains, according to the statement. In addition, visitors will find opportunities for mentorship and guidebooks on building as well as running a small business, according to the statement.

Launchpad America: Resources, Mentorship and Guidance

A startup guide, provided by America’s SBDC, includes information and mentorship on how to launch, grow and secure a small business. And a starter kit with tools and special offers provided by coalition partners GoSmallBiz.com, Intuit, Lendio, Mastercard Trust Center, Roll by ADP, Thryv, and YouMail will help entrepreneurs start a new business.

“Many of the people who were affected by the pandemic decided to launch their own businesses,” said Charles “Tee” Rowe, CEO and president of America’s SBDC. “We understand the challenges that startups face, and we have been in the industry long enough to know the areas new small business owners need help, both in the short as well as long-term. As a group, our goal is to support and guide startups in every way possible to improve their chances of success.”