Lafayette Square Invests in DartPoints to Support Venyu Acquisition

Venture capital firm Lafayette Square announced it partnered with DartPoints to support its acquisition of Venyu.

DartPoints, based in Dallas, Texas, was founded in 2012. The company has 71 employees listed on LinkedIn. DartPoints areas of expertise include data center, colocation, internet, wireless, edge, interconnection, 5G, and edge computing.

Lafayette Square Invests in DartPoints

Venyu started as Network Technology Group, a specialized consulting firm that designed and maintained networks throughout Louisiana. In 2009, NTG and AmeriVault merged to form VENYU. The company currently has 26 employees on LinkedIn. Venyu’s areas of expertise include hurricane preparedness, business continuity, cybersecurity, cloud, colocation, disaster recovery, managed services and Office 365.

This acquisition, announced in early May 2023 and covered by ChannelE2E here, brought DartPoints’ portfolio to 11 data centers across 10 U.S. markets, five states, and three regions, with over 325,000 square feet of space and 20 megawatts of power. The acquisition added Venyu’s three carrier-neutral facilities to the DartPoints platform and continued the firm’s strategy of investing in data center infrastructure in edge markets.

In addition to capital, Lafayette Square offers its portfolio companies access to Worker Solutions, a platform to improve employee retention, well-being, and productivity. The platform provides connections to third-party service providers that offer nontraditional benefits for employees, according to Lafayette Square.

Lafayette Systems Investment: Executive Insights

Aquil Stinson, Director, Lafayette Square, commented on the news:

“DartPoints’ focus on serving the needs of customers and end-users in mid-size edge markets is well-aligned with Lafayette Square’s theory of change. We look forward to supporting the team’s vision and future growth plans.”

Scott Willis, CEO, DartPoints, added: