Lacework Launches New MSP-Centric Partner Program

Cloud security firm Lacework has unveiled a new MSP-centric partner program as it seeks to increase engagement with managed service providers.

The Lacework MSP Program is part of the company’s larger partner program and is designed for organizations to can bring Lacework to their environment without building out their own security team.

Brian Lanigan, VP, worldwide channels & alliances, Lacework, commented on the program:

“Cloud security is already an uphill battle, and today’s macroeconomic environment only poses further challenges as enterprises seek to protect their continuously changing environments with fewer resources. That’s why we strive to make securing the cloud as seamless as possible for organizations of all sizes. By working together with our global network of VARs, MSSPs, SIs, and CSPs, we can help customers achieve the best security outcome for their business while also benefiting the entire partner community.”

Core Partner Program Enhancements

The announcement was nestled within a larger update to the company’s Lacework Partner Program. The Mountain View, California-based company offers a data-powered cloud security platform that collects and analyzes data from across cloud environments and supplies customers with key insights.

The Lacework partner program serves technology partners, cloud service providers, channel partners and MSSPs. Key MSSP partners include Defiance Digital, Expel, Geller Advisors, Observian and Pareto Cyber, according to the Lacework website.

Lacework is now expanding the program to include new features and capabilities, such as:

Capture the Flag: A hands-on game and enablement tool that exposes teams to how the Lacework cloud-native application protection platform is used to solve complex cloud security problems with mock incidents in a fun and competitive way.

A hands-on game and enablement tool that exposes teams to how the Lacework cloud-native application protection platform is used to solve complex cloud security problems with mock incidents in a fun and competitive way. Cloud Service Assessments (CSA): Complimentary 1-week access to Lacework to complete a rapid risk-assessment in a customer’s environment to uncover and report on risks within an organization’s cloud posture. The CSA is available to customers in the AWS Marketplace.

Complimentary 1-week access to Lacework to complete a rapid risk-assessment in a customer’s environment to uncover and report on risks within an organization’s cloud posture. The CSA is available to customers in the AWS Marketplace. Enhanced post-sale services: New certifications for partners to deliver post-sales services to customers, helping to support the Lacework platform, integrate existing tools together, and optimize cloud environments.

Chris Grusz, Director of Business Development, AWS Marketplace, Service Catalog, and Control Tower at AWS, commented on the enhancements:

“Lacework’s value to the AWS customer is crystal clear and differentiated. By co-selling, co-marketing, and co-building alongside us, we’re helping provide customers with a more comprehensive understanding of the security market so they can make the right decision for their environments over the long term.”

About Lacework

The rollout comes approximately 10 months after Lacework announced it was laying off 20 percent of its staff. Lacework had 1,174 employees listed on LinkedIn at the time. It now has 983 employees listed on LinkedIn.