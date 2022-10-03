L Marks Acquires Technology Consultancy The Inovo Group

L Marks, a corporate innovation specialist, has acquired innovation consulting firm The Inovo Group for an undisclosed amount.

L Marks, founded in 2014, is based in London, England. The company has 43 employees listed on LinkedIn. L Marks’ areas of expertise include startups, investments, accelerator programs, funding and digital transformation.

The Inovo Group, founded in 2001, is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company has five employees listed on LinkedIn. The Inovo Group’s areas of expertise include strategic innovation, opportunity discovery, emerging technologies, innovation systems, innovation processes, innovation consulting, disruptive innovation, strategy, transformation and foresight.

The deal helps cement L Marks’ footprint in North America while expanding its innovation capabilities, according to the company.

L Marks has worked with brands including Lloyd’s of London, British Airways and BMW, and is the UK’s largest operator of corporate innovation labs. The combined company will work with its corporate partners in Europe and across North America, the company said.

L Marks Acquires The Inovo Group: Leadership Insight

Daniel Saunders, CEO, L Marks, commented:

“We’re delighted to welcome The Inovo Group into the L Marks family. Combining Inovo’s scientific expertise and twenty years of experience with our proven innovation capabilities will increase the value we can deliver to our corporate partners and cement our footprint in North America.”

Dr. Larry Schmidt, co-founder, The Inovo Group, said: