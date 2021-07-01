Kyndryl: 10 Things to Know About IBM MSP Spin-Out

Kyndryl spin-out from IBM will span six managed IT services. Kyndryl's MSP capabilities will include cloud, applications, data, AI, security & more.

IBM is on track to spin out Kyndryl as an independent managed infrastructure services provider (MSP) business before 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about the Kyndryl MSP business.

1. Managed IT Services Portfolio: Kyndryl will have six global managed services practices that span:

Cloud

Applications, Data & AI

Security & Resiliency

Core Enterprise & zCloud

Network & Edge

Digital Workplace

2. Advisory and Implementation Services Practice: This will include a “group of senior business and technology executives who can advise Kyndryl customers on best-in-class digital environments and the adoption and integration of advanced technologies.”

3. Customer Base: Kyndryl has relationships with 4,600 customers and a backlog of more than $60 billion.

4. Headcount: The MSP will have roughly 90,000 employees.

5. Executive Leaders: Key executive team members include:

Martin Schroeter , CEO

, CEO Nelly Akoth , Chief Transformation Officer

, Chief Transformation Officer Michael Bradshaw , Chief Information Officer

, Chief Information Officer Maryjo Charbonnier , Chief Human Resources Officer

, Chief Human Resources Officer Elly Keinan, Group President

Vineet Khurana , Controller

, Controller Una Pulizzi , Global Head of Corporate Affairs

, Global Head of Corporate Affairs Rick Ruiz, Strategic Markets President

Edward Sebold , General Counsel

, General Counsel Antoine Shagoury , Chief Technology Officer

, Chief Technology Officer Maria Bartolome Winans , Chief Marketing Officer

6. Global Leaders: Kyndryl will implement a global leadership model for key markets representing more than three-fourths of the MSP’s revenue. The key leaders, announced July 1, 2021, include:

Tosca Colangeli , President of Kyndryl United Kingdom and Ireland

, President of Kyndryl United Kingdom and Xerxes Cooper , President of Kyndryl Canada

, President of Kyndryl Canada Paolo Degl ‘Innocenti, President of Kyndryl Italy

‘Innocenti, President of Kyndryl Italy Luis Roca Fernandez , President of Kyndryl Spain and Portugal

, President of Kyndryl Spain and Markus Koerner , President of Kyndryl Germany

, President of Kyndryl Germany Matt Milton , President of Kyndryl United States

, President of Kyndryl United States Kerry Purcell , President of Kyndryl Australia and New Zealand

, President of Kyndryl Australia and Philippe Roncati, President of Kyndryl France

Lingraju Sawkar, President of Kyndryl India

Takashi Uesaka , President of Kyndryl Japan

, President of Kyndryl Japan Also, Rick Ruiz will become Kyndryl’s Strategic Markets President and will lead Kyndryl’s activities in all other countries.

7. IBM and Kyndryl Competitive Overlap: Once IBM spins out the MSP business, the two companies will surely cooperate — but they could also wind up competing on some fronts. For instance, IBM since June 2020 has acquired the following companies:

It’s a safe bet IBM will retain those acquisitions amid the Kyndryl spin-out, ChannelE2E believes. But Kyndryl may also need some of its own hybrid cloud consulting expertise in order to manage customers’ modernized hybrid cloud infrastructures, ChannelE2E believes.

Also, both IBM and Kyndryl will offer cybersecurity services. IBM has a Top 250 MSSP business unit, as tracked by MSSP Alert. And Kyndryl will need to offer security baked into its MSP services for customer infrastructure, ChannelE2E notes.

8. Kyndryl Stock Market Valuation: To be determined.

9. Kyndryl Stock Ticker: To be disclosed.

10. Key Kyndryl Competitors: The list of potential Kyndryl competitors and alternatives, according to ChannelE2E, includes Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, DXC Technology, Ernst & Young (EY), Infosys, HCL, KPMG, NTT, PwC, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro, among others.