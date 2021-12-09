Kyndryl Builds Cloud MSP Relationships with Google, Microsoft

Kyndryl, the MSP spin-off from IBM, is working fast to build global partnerships with multiple public cloud service providers (CSPs). Indeed, a Google Cloud partnership surfaced today — less than one month after a somewhat similar Kyndryl-Microsoft partnership surfaced in November 2021.

Five key priorities for the Kyndryl-Google Cloud relationship, the companies said, include:

Focusing on data and analytics, applied artificial intelligence (AI), and infrastructure modernization that drive digital transformation for end-customers. Supporting SAP on Google Cloud. Building industry solutions for financial services: Kyndryl, already a Google Cloud Premier Partner, will offer managed services for Google Cloud that extend out to the network edge. The MSP is establishing a “Google Cloud Academy for Kyndryl” that will focus on developing capabilities to “accelerate the move of mission-critical workloads onto Google Cloud.”

Kyndryl-Google Cloud Partnership: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the partnership, Martin Schroeter, CEO and chairman of Kyndryl, said:

“We’re excited to partner with Google Cloud and look forward to working together to help customers accelerate their ambitious digital business transformation plans. Through this strategic partnership, Kyndryl and Google Cloud will enable businesses to operate more efficiently, embrace the benefits of cloud and augment their operations with advanced data, analytics, and AI technology.”

Added Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud:

“The partnership between Google Cloud and Kyndryl represents a significant step forward as global enterprises seek to digitally transform their organizations. Bringing together Google Cloud’s global infrastructure and leading technology in AI, machine learning, and analytics with the world’s largest provider of managed services and IT services will accelerate global businesses’ ability to launch new, digital businesses and deliver their most critical workloads in a cloud environment.”

Can Kyndryl Grow Top-Line Revenues, Evolve Into Cloud MSP?

Although the MSP industry is growing, Kyndryl’s annual revenues were shrinking while under IBM’s ownership. Kyndryl spun out of IBM in November 2021, and is now seeking to drive growth across six managed services markets. They include:

Cloud Applications, Data & AI Security & Resiliency Core Enterprise & zCloud Network & Edge Digital Workplace

Still, Kyndryl will likely wind up competing against IBM’s own consulting business in the managed cloud services provider market. Moreover, Kyndryl could potentially compete against the IBM Security business, which ranks among the world’s Top 250 MSSPs, according to MSSP Alert research.

And of course, Kyndryl will face intense competition from global systems integrators such as Accenture, Atos, Capgemini and other firms that already have growing cloud MSP business practices.

We’re trying to determine when Kyndryl will next announced quarterly financial results, and plan to analyze the MSP’s latest business performance at that time.