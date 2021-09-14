PE-Backed KT Corp Acquires Epsilon Telecommunications for Network-as-a-Service Push

South Korea’s KT Corp and Daishin Private Equity have acquired network-as-a-service platform provider Epsilon Telecommunications for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Singapore, KT Corp offers routing, cloud on-ramp, networking and peering services. The company offers three data centers in the United States, the UK, and Singapore.

The transaction is part of KT’s strategy to transform itself from a traditional telco into a digital platform company, providing “network-as-a-service” (NaaS) solutions.

The acquisition of Epsilon – which was founded in 2003 in London before relocating to Singapore in 2009 – helps KT achieve these goals through Epsilon’s offerings. The firm provides a suite of fully managed connectivity services including automation, orchestration, and end-to-end service delivery, according to KT Corp.

KT Corp Acquires Epsilon: Executive Insight

Dr. Hyeonmo Ku, CEO at KT Corp, commented:

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of Epsilon and welcome the team to the KT family of businesses. Epsilon provides mission-critical networking for global digital transformation and maximizing the value of cloud for enterprise customers. It has a tremendous mix of technology, teams, and innovation that are directly aligned with KT’s vision for enabling enterprises with digital platforms. Epsilon provides great value with its Infiny platform and global network, which offers customers an agile approach to global networking. Both companies share a vision for global digital transformation and the power that digital platforms have to change industries.”

Michel Robert, CEO, Epsilon, said: